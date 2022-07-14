Kyle Kelson, 25, was shot and killed on Friday, June 19, 2020, shortly after 1.10 a.m. in Brocks Drive, North Cheam.

Kyle would have turned 28 on Wednesday, July 13th, and detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them.

The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who stated, “The pain of losing someone in such an unexpected and violent manner will never completely go away, but events such as birthdays only magnify this pain for Kyle’s family.”

“My team of detectives is working tirelessly to build a case against whoever is responsible for Kyle’s murder, but we need your assistance.”

“Did you happen to be present when the fatal shot was fired?” Can you help us figure out what happened when Kyle was shot?

“I want to reassure anyone who has information but is hesitant to come forward that any contact will be treated in strictest confidence by my team.”

“However, I recognise that some people may be hesitant to speak directly to police; you can provide information completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.” They will never ask for your personal information, and you will remain completely anonymous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room at 020 8721 4622; to contact Crimestoppers, dial 0800 555 111 or go to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.