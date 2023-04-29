Police investigating a handbag theft from an elderly woman are appealing for the public’s help.

Officers received a report of a handbag being stolen from a mobility scooter while the victim was shopping in a Poundland store in Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham city centre.

After carrying out multiple lines of inquiry, investigating officers are now seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who they believe could have vital information.

Two images have now been released of a woman they would like to speak with in connection with the incident which took place between 2.30pm and 3pm on 11 March.

Anyone with any information, or who recognises the woman is asked to get in contact.

PC Aaron Harthill-Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re appealing for the public to help us with our investigation and help us identify this woman.

“This has been an ongoing investigation and we are now hoping that anyone who recognises the woman pictured will come forward.

“The victim was simply going about her day – no one deserves to have their personal items stolen from them.

“If you do recognise this woman, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 209 of 12 March 2023, or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”