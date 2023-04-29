Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police investigating a handbag theft from an elderly woman are appealing for the public’s help

Police investigating a handbag theft from an elderly woman are appealing for the public’s help

by uknip247
Police Investigating A Handbag Theft From An Elderly Woman Are Appealing For The Public’s Help

Police investigating a handbag theft from an elderly woman are appealing for the public’s help.

Officers received a report of a handbag being stolen from a mobility scooter while the victim was shopping in a Poundland store in Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham city centre.

After carrying out multiple lines of inquiry, investigating officers are now seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who they believe could have vital information.

Two images have now been released of a woman they would like to speak with in connection with the incident which took place between 2.30pm and 3pm on 11 March.

Anyone with any information, or who recognises the woman is asked to get in contact.

PC Aaron Harthill-Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re appealing for the public to help us with our investigation and help us identify this woman.

“This has been an ongoing investigation and we are now hoping that anyone who recognises the woman pictured will come forward.

“The victim was simply going about her day – no one deserves to have their personal items stolen from them.

“If you do recognise this woman, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 209 of 12 March 2023, or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A prison sentence handed down to an abusive man who assaulted travel officer has been welcomed

The resignation of Richard Sharp as BBC chairman following revelations of his involvement in loan guarantees for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reignited...

Two offenders who tortured a man across an hours-long ordeal have been jailed for a combined 24 years

Two men have been arrested after fighting on the High Street in Sandown

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for five years for violent offences

A man who robbed a man of £30 has been jailed for two years

In a sudden announcement, the DWP has ceased all cost of living payments worth £301

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk

After grooming his victim for months before sexually abusing him, 33-year-old Edem Sutton has this week been jailed

London King’s Cross Station has been ‘evacuated’ after a person is hit by a train on the Victoria line

Sussex Police are searching for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter

Police are investigating a burglary at a jewellery store in Worthing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.