Police investigating a ramraid on a shop have arrested two suspects

Police Are Appealing For Information After A Ramraid On A Shop

Offenders used a JCB teleporter to knock down a side wall at the SPAR store, in Wesley Road, Retford, at around 3.30am on Tuesday (14 March 2023).

Officers arrived at the scene and disturbed their attempt to steal a cash machine, which was later found still inside the premises.

The suspects fled in a white van which was discovered abandoned nearby.

Two men, aged 41 and 49, were arrested in the early hours of today (15 March) on suspicion of committing a commercial burglary.

While being detained, the 41-year-old grabbed one officer by the neck and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

The officer was left with marks on his neck but was not seriously injured.

The teleporter used in the raid was left embedded in the shop, and this and other items left at the scene are currently being analysed as detectives continue their investigation.

Detective Constable Robert Garrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a pre-planned and targeted burglary attempt on a business and I am pleased we have arrested two suspects.

“I understand members of the public who live nearby may be concerned by the incident and would urge them to speak to an officer. I also hope these arrests reassure residents about how seriously we take this sort of crime.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 50 of 14 March 2023.”

