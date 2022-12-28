Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in North Tyneside have released images of a man who they would like to identify

The incident happened on the Tyne & Wear Metro around 5pm on Wednesday, November 16 between Shiremoor and MeadowWell Metro stations.

An investigation was launched after police received a report that a 17-year-old female travelling on a Metro train was approached by an unknown male who sat opposite her within the carriage.

The man then exposed his genitals to the woman as she has moved away.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries so far, including a review of CCTV and speaking with witnesses, however, now they need the public’s help.

As part of their investigation, officers have today released the images of a man they would like to trace. He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information that may assist the ongoing investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 136266Y/22.