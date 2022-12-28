Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Investigating A Report Of Indecent Exposure In North Tyneside Have Released Images Of A Man Who They Would Like To Identify
Home BREAKING Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in North Tyneside have released images of a man who they would like to identify

Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in North Tyneside have released images of a man who they would like to identify

by @uknip247

The incident happened on the Tyne & Wear Metro around 5pm on Wednesday, November 16 between Shiremoor and MeadowWell Metro stations.

An investigation was launched after police received a report that a 17-year-old female travelling on a Metro train was approached by an unknown male who sat opposite her within the carriage.

The man then exposed his genitals to the woman as she has moved away.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries so far, including a review of CCTV and speaking with witnesses, however, now they need the public’s help.

As part of their investigation, officers have today released the images of a man they would like to trace. He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information that may assist the ongoing investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 136266Y/22.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are investigating after a body was found at Millgate near Selby

Driver rushed to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury after early...

Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Cody Fisher one from Birmingham and...

Shocking images show the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion that ripped...

The husband of a British mother-of-two killed while defending her home on...

Woman in her 80’s killed in non suspicious Walthamstow blaze

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a kitchen fire at...

14 year old boy rushed to hospital after being bitten by a...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Kiran Pun have released two men...

The Chief Constable of Merseyside Police has vowed to bring the killer...

Have you seen missing Lilly?

Police have named the 23-year-old victim as Cody Fisher who was stabbed...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"