The victim, a man aged in his 30S, was walking down St George’s Road near the junction with Lethaby Road and St Mary’s Road, between 2am and 3.20am, when he was approached from behind by a man and woman.

A struggle ensued after the male suspect took the victim’s wallet and the female suspect hit the victim with a wine bottle, which briefly incapacitated him.

He sustained injuries to his head and torso.

The victim recovered and challenged the suspects and was further assaulted in St George’s Road.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are seeking help to identify two suspects believed to be aged in their late 20s to mid 30s.

The male suspect is described as white, with short hair and of average build. He was wearing a long-sleeved top (possibly a jacket) which had markings down each arm, shorts, dark-coloured socks and light-coloured Adidas trainers.

The female suspect is also described as white, of slim build and she had her hair tied up in a high bun. She was wearing a light-coloured jacket, with a fur-trimmed hood, and dark trousers. She was carrying three wine bottles.

Officers would particularly like to trace the driver of a black hatchback that was seen in St George’s Road at around the same time, as they may have witnessed what happened.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact the police on their website here or by calling 101 quoting CR/086457/22.