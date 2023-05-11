Saturday, May 13, 2023
Police investigating a robbery at a supermarket have released images of two men they would like to speak with

Thousands-of-pounds-worth of cosmetic products were stolen and a security guard assaulted during the incident at Sainsbury’s, in High Grounds Way, Worksop, at around 12.30pm on Saturday 11 February.

Officers believe the men pictured in these images may have vital information about the crime.

PC James Roberts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident and we are determined to track down whoever was responsible.

“To this end we would like to speak with the men pictured in this image and would urge them or anyone who knows them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 290 of 11 February.

