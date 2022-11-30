Police investigating a series of break-ins in the Mansfield area have arrested a suspect

Officers were alerted to a series of offences yesterday (Tuesday) in Mansfield Woodhouse – in Leam Glen, Leeming Lane South, Arun Dale, Candlemass Court and Richmond Drive.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary and one count of vehicle interference.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Burglary is a horrible offence that is deeply upsetting to victims. We understand that and ensure that officers are sent to every break-in that is reported to us.

“This recent spate in offences has caused considerable concern in the local community and I am pleased we now have a suspect in custody.”

Anyone with any additional information about these offences is asked to call police on 101.