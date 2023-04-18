Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged three men in connection with the incidents

At 10.27pm on Friday 26 June 2021, police were called by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a large fire at a derelict property in Broadwater Lane, Horsham.

On Thursday 8 July 2021, at 3.39am, police were alerted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a large fire at a derelict property in Wivelsfield Green where eight fire engines were in attendance.

At 7.23am on Sunday 29 August 2021, police were contacted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue to a large deliberate fire at two outbuildings in Lower Willingdon that contained cylinders and farm machinery.

On Tuesday 2 November 2021, at 2.54am, police assisted East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with a large fire in a barn on farmland off the A26 at Beddingham.

At 4.32am on Thursday 4 November 2021, police were called to assist East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with road closures following a hay bale fire at a vineyard in Rathfinny, Alfriston.

On Saturday 6 November 2021, at 10.49pm, police attended two large barns on fire in Tarring Neville with smoke going into the A26.

At 4.04am on Sunday 7 November 2021, police were contacted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a report of a silver Vauxhall Corsa being on fire in Lewes Road, Ringmer.

And at 5.28am on the same day, police assisted the fire service with a road closure following a large fire involving haybales within a field in Litlington Road, Seaford.

Investigations into each of the fires were carried out by officers and the causes were confirmed as arson.

The estimated value of the total damage caused was £1,117,825.

Following enquiries, Oliver Williams, 19, of Porters Way, Polegate, was arrested and charged with one count of arson; Joshua Brinkley, 19, of Southfield, Polegate, was arrested and charged with seven counts of arson and Connor Luck, 21, of Balls Green, Withyham was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

They have been summonsed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 April.