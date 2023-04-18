Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged three men in connection with the incidents

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged three men in connection with the incidents

by uknip247

At 10.27pm on Friday 26 June 2021, police were called by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a large fire at a derelict property in Broadwater Lane, Horsham.

On Thursday 8 July 2021, at 3.39am, police were alerted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a large fire at a derelict property in Wivelsfield Green where eight fire engines were in attendance.

At 7.23am on Sunday 29 August 2021, police were contacted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue to a large deliberate fire at two outbuildings in Lower Willingdon that contained cylinders and farm machinery.

On Tuesday 2 November 2021, at 2.54am, police assisted East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with a large fire in a barn on farmland off the A26 at Beddingham.

At 4.32am on Thursday 4 November 2021, police were called to assist East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with road closures following a hay bale fire at a vineyard in Rathfinny, Alfriston.

On Saturday 6 November 2021, at 10.49pm, police attended two large barns on fire in Tarring Neville with smoke going into the A26.

At 4.04am on Sunday 7 November 2021, police were contacted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a report of a silver Vauxhall Corsa being on fire in Lewes Road, Ringmer.

And at 5.28am on the same day, police assisted the fire service with a road closure following a large fire involving haybales within a field in Litlington Road, Seaford.

Investigations into each of the fires were carried out by officers and the causes were confirmed as arson.

The estimated value of the total damage caused was £1,117,825.

Following enquiries, Oliver Williams, 19, of Porters Way, Polegate, was arrested and charged with one count of arson; Joshua Brinkley, 19, of Southfield, Polegate, was arrested and charged with seven counts of arson and Connor Luck, 21, of Balls Green, Withyham was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

They have been summonsed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

DWP Universal Credit recipients must disclose these 15 changes or face going to court and being fined

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment...

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

In today’s technologically advanced world, personal data is increasingly being compromised. The latest example of this issue is the use of a phone app...

Manchester City Football Club has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council to expand the Etihad Stadium’s capacity to more than 60,000 seats,...

The BBC has announced that Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and iPlayer this May, for a new series consisting of seven episodes

A man has appeared at court today where he admitted having two American bulldogs dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in the...

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.