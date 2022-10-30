Police investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens have appealed for information

It happened on Friday night between 8pm and 11pm
Officers said she was helped by two women and a man who called a taxi for
her and accompanied her to hospital.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed to those three people
and the taxi driver to contact detectives as they may have “vital
information” to help the investigation.
