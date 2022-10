At 1.30am on Saturday 24 September, a man got off a northbound Piccadilly line train and sexually assaulted a woman waiting on the platform.

She then boarded the train and he left the scene.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200100361.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

