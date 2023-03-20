Police investigating a sexual assault in Allhallows, Rochester are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

At around 8pm on Thursday 16 March 2023, a teenage girl was walking along Binney Road, next to Allhallows Marsheswhen a man is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to fend off the suspect before he ran away from the scene.

The man is described as about 6ft tall, of slim build and wearing a dark coloured hoodie and dark coloured trousers.

Enquiries are ongoing and a police presence will continue in the area.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area, saw anything suspicious or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras which might assist enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to use the Major Incident Public Portal here Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/48962/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls. This page also includes details on how Kent Police is tackling offences including domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and other forms of violence.

If you have been a victim of violence and wish to report an offence, click here.