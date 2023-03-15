Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Police investigating a sexual assault in Ashford are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

At around 12.50pm on Tuesday 14 March 2023, a woman was walking on a footpath between Singleton Lake and Brookfield Road when a man walked up behind her and touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

The man is described as in his early 30s, white, around 5ft, 8ins tall, with a ginger beard. He was reportedly wearing jeans, a grey hooded top and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with any information, or CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist enquiries is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/47440/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

