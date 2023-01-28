Police investigating a sexual assault on a Central Line Underground train are today releasing this image of a suspect

At 1.30pm on Saturday 17 December 2022, a woman boarded the westbound

service at Bethnal Green and was stood behind a man.

The man then reached behind him and sexually assaulted her. When another

passenger challenged his behaviour, he moved away from the victim and got

off the train at Tottenham Court Road.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by

texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 185 of 17/12/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.