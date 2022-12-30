Home BREAKING Police investigating a sexual assault on-board a London-bound train are releasing this CCTV image of a suspect Police investigating a sexual assault on-board a London-bound train are releasing this CCTV image of a suspect by @uknip247 December 30, 2022 December 30, 2022 At just before 8pm on 30 July, a member of rail staff who was working on the service was sexually assaulted by a woman. She then got off the train at East Croydon station. If you recognise her, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 482 of 28/09/2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy missing from Bromley... It’s traditionally the biggest party night of the year, but are you... A man has died and another man has sustained life threatening injuries... Manhunt launched for Lewisham street robber The suspects behind a county lines drugs gang operating in Swindon which... Officers have released images of three dogs as part of an investigation... Identity appeal related to a stalking incident in Worthing Two men have been arrested and charged following the seizure of weapons... One of James Bulger’s Killers could be released from prison within weeks Have you seen wanted Marcus Heading Joe Murphy wanted on recall to prison Two Pet Sheep Missing presumed Stolen from a field near Chichester