Police investigating a sexual assault on-board a train between Windsor Eton Riverside and Staines are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

At around 9.20pm on Wednesday 21 September, a man approached the victim as she waited for a train at Eton Riverside station and began speaking to her.

They both proceeded to board the train and the man sat opposite her on a table seat.

He continuously stared at the woman before getting up and walking to another carriage.

He then returned to where she was sat and started peering under the table at her legs and up her skirt.

As they approached Staines, the victim heard a coin drop on the floor. The man bent down to pick it up and sexually assaulted the victim, before leaving the train.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200096778.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.