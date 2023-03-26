Sunday, March 26, 2023
Police investigating a shop theft have released images of two people they’d like to speak to

Officers were called to Morrisons on King’s Road in Newark after shoplifters targeted the shop.

Hundreds of pounds in alcohol bottles were stolen during the incident on February 7, 2023.

Since then, an appeal has been launched, with police releasing images of two men they believe can help with their investigation.

“Shoplifting can have a really negative impact on businesses in the community,” said PC John Chappell of Nottinghamshire Police.

“This type of offending is a blight on society, and Nottinghamshire Police will never tolerate it.”

“We believe the people in these images may have valuable information that can help us with our investigations.”

“With this in mind, we’d like to request that anyone who recognises them contact us so that we can ask them some questions.”

“Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident 169 of 7 February 2023.”

