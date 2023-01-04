Police investigating a stabbing in Walthamstow have issued an image of a male they want to identify as part of their investigation

The incident happened at around midday on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 in Forest Road, E17.

The victim – a man in his 20s – was standing in the road close to junction with Spruce Hills Road when he was approached by the suspect.

Following a brief verbal altercation, the victim was stabbed once by the suspect who then fled from the scene.

Police officers on patrol came across the victim and London Ambulance Service was called; he was taken to hospital and released following treatment.

Detective Constable India Allen, from the North East Command Unit, responsible for policing Walthamstow, said: “We have undertaken several lines of enquiry in an attempt to identify the suspect in this stabbing without success so we are now asking the public to assist us.

“Do you recognise this male? Can you provide any information which could help us locate him?

“If you can, please get in contact with police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 2821/28Sep22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.