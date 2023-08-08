Police investigating a string of handbag thefts from Nottingham pubs have arrested a suspect

Five pubs in the city centre were targeted between 16 July and 1 August, with a handbag containing personal belongings such as cash and bank cards stolen on each occasion.

Following inquiries, the incidents were linked to the theft of a rucksack from a city centre hotel on 20 July, as well as the theft of a purse at a sandwich shop in Mapperley on the same day.

The perpetrator is believed to have attempted to make a number of transactions using bank cards stolen across the spate of incidents.

On Friday (4 August), officers from the city centre’s Operation Compass team spotted a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation.

The 57-year-old was arrested and taken into custody, where he was questioned in relation to seven thefts and seven frauds by false representation.

He was later bailed, with conditions, while the investigation continues.

T/Detective Sergeant Toni Smithurst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers worked quickly to carry out their inquiries and I’m glad that a suspect has been arrested.

“Opportunist thieves need to be warned that we have a number of methods to track them down and we will do everything we can to bring them to justice.

“When it comes to cracking down on those blighting our communities, we also need your help.

“Your knowledge could help us identify and arrest more criminals – so please, come forward, report it and allow us to act.”

If you have information on crime happening in your area call 101, or in an emergency always dial 999.

You can also make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.