Police investigating a suspected firearm offence have arrested four people

Officers were called to an address in Lindfield Road, Broxtowe, at around 4.15pm yesterday (4 May) after a woman reported being with threatened by a man armed with what she believed was a gun.

Armed officers later searched a property in Strelley Road, Broxtowe, in connection with the incident where they found a number of knives and samurai swords.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after officers stopped a vehicle in Hucknall Lane, Bulwell, at around 9am this morning (5 May).

Officers have also arrested a 33-year-old man and two 23-year-old women on suspicion of assisting an offender. All remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Jamie Moore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police treats all reports of firearms offences very seriously and, as shown in this case, officers respond swiftly to anyone reported to be carrying weapons in public.

“The force is committed to taking firearms off the streets and educating the public about the dangers they pose.

“Officers worked tirelessly to arrest these suspects, and will be continuing to provide reassurance to the wider community following the incident.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 482 of 4 May 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”