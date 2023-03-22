Thursday, March 23, 2023
Police investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash are appealing for information

by uknip247

A woman was crossing King Edward’s Street, Nottingham, towards Lower Parliament Street, at around 6.05pm on 16 March 2023 when she was in collision with a car.

The black or dark-coloured vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued towards Glasshouse Street.

Passers-by came to the aid of the woman. She is not currently believed to have suffered life-altering or life-threatening injuries.

Officers have carried out inquiries in the area and studied CCTV footage.

They now want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation.

Police Constable Aaron Harthill-Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the pedestrian was not seriously injured but for the motorist to not stop at the scene is completely unacceptable.

“This is an extremely busy road intersection for both traffic and pedestrians and we believe there were multiple witnesses to this incident.

“It is very important anyone who saw what happened but has not yet spoken to an officer comes forward. We particularly want to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage.”

Anyone who has information or dash-cam footage of the incident should call 101, quoting incident 557 of 16 March 2023 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

