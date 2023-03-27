Police investigating after a shopping trolley full of toys was stolen from a supermarket want to speak to these four women

Officers were called to the Tesco store, in Gateford Road, Worksop, after reports around £1,000 of toys had been taken.

A number of suspects entered the supermarket before each placing toys in a trolley. They then all left without paying at around 5pm on 25th November 2022.

CCTV footage inside the store has been analysed by officers who are now releasing these images.

Investigator Claire Celino, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We urgently want to speak to these four women as our investigation continues into this theft. If you know who they are, please get in touch with police.

“The theft took place in a busy supermarket and I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information which could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 532 of 25 November 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.