Police investigating an alleged attack at the Chinese consulate in Manchester have said they have identified a number of offences including assaults and public order offences in their investigation

The team of investigators from the Major Incident Team has been gathering a

range of evidence including CCTV, police body-worn video, mobile phone

footage, and witness statements from as many people involved as possible to

assist in capturing a rounded understanding of what happened.

So far, detectives have identified a number of offences including assaults

and public order offences.

These concern events between 14.00 and 15.00 on Sunday 16 October that left

a man in his 30s with several minor physical injuries after being allegedly

assaulted in the Consulate grounds.

It followed an initially peaceful protest appearing to escalate,.

No other injuries have been reported to other than a minor physical injury

to the hand of o police officer who intervened to help remove the man in

his 30s from the Consulate grounds out of fear for his safety.

However, police are actively seeking – and are hopeful of identifying –

other potential victims of incidents that took place during the disturbance.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries continue,

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said: “As we expected from the outset

of this investigation, this is a complex inquiry that’s seeing our

experienced detectives work diligently to ensure all avenues are being

explored and pursued, to bring any identified offenders to justice for

their actions that day.

“We’re continuing to gain a clearer understanding of the timeline of events

that led to an initially peaceful protest escalating in the way it did, and

this has seen us identify a number of offences and potential suspects and

victims.

“This is a sensitive but, importantly, an objective investigation that will

involve us working for as long as required to speak to all those concerned

to achieve as many answers as we possibly can, and we will continue to

provide updates where necessary in due course.”