Police Investigating An Assault Against A Member Of Rail Staff On A Train Near Worksop Have Released This Cctv Image Of A Suspect
Police investigating an assault against a member of rail staff on a train near Worksop have released this CCTV image of a suspect

At 4pm on Tuesday 29 November, the victim was dealing with two men on-board the service who were refusing to leave the toilet.
He opened the toilet doors and one of the men began swearing at him.
The man then grabbed the victim by the arm and spat at him, before getting off the train at Worksop station.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 370 of 29/11/22.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

