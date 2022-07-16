On 3 June 2022, around 11 p.m., an assault occurred at Slug and Lettuce on Forman Street in Nottingham.

The victim, who was in her twenties, was treated for minor injuries.

Officers believe the two people in the photos may be able to help with the investigation.

PC “Violent behaviour will not be tolerated,” said Aaron Harthill-Harrison of Nottinghamshire Police. “We are doing everything we can to find those responsible for this incident.”

“We want to talk to the two people in the picture because we believe they may know something important about what happened.”

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and reference incident 695 of 4 June 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.