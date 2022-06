At around 2.40 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, a man was outside Pryzm nightclub on the Barbican approach in Plymouth when he was approached by two unknown men and punched and kicked repeatedly.

Police investigating the incident want to identify the people in the photos because they may be able to help them with their investigations.

Call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk with any information, quoting crime reference CR/025490/22.