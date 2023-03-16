Police investigating an assault in a nightclub have released this image of a man they would like to speak to

The victim was punched to the face during the incident at the club, in Goldsmith Street, Nottingham, at around 2.10am on Sunday 12 February 2023.

A police investigation, including reviewing CCTV and extensive interviews of witnesses, has been ongoing since the incident.

Police Constable Sam Richardson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This sort of behaviour is unacceptable and we are determined to get justice for the victim.

“Officers have been working hard to understand the circumstances of exactly what happened and we are now releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to.

“We believe he may hold important information which could help our inquiries.

“I would anyone who recognises this man, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information, to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 80 of 12 February 2023.”

Anyone with information can also report this anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.