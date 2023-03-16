Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police investigating an assault in a nightclub have released this image of a man they would like to speak to

Police investigating an assault in a nightclub have released this image of a man they would like to speak to

by uknip247

The victim was punched to the face during the incident at the club, in Goldsmith Street, Nottingham, at around 2.10am on Sunday 12 February 2023.

A police investigation, including reviewing CCTV and extensive interviews of witnesses, has been ongoing since the incident.

Police Constable Sam Richardson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This sort of behaviour is unacceptable and we are determined to get justice for the victim.

“Officers have been working hard to understand the circumstances of exactly what happened and we are now releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to.

“We believe he may hold important information which could help our inquiries.

“I would anyone who recognises this man, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information, to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 80 of 12 February 2023.”

Anyone with information can also report this anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing to identify and speak to a possible witness who...

Three suspects have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis grow...

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in...

A man has been charged after a woman was attacked in Bermondsey

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they are keen...

UK Space Agency backs Rolls-Royce nuclear power for Moon exploration

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

Healthcare deal could lead to higher costs for NHS

A paedophile, who claimed he got involved in online chat forums by...

Domestic abusers who kill their partners or ex-partners will receive tougher sentences...

A vision for the future of general practice speciality training has today...

A private hire driver has been jailed after pleading guilty to raping...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More