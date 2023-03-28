Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Police investigating an assault in Bexleyheath have issued CCTV footage of a woman they would like to identify as part of their investigation

The victim has sustained her injury after being assaulted inside the bar following an altercation with another woman.

She was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Detective Constable Georgia Fair of the South East Command Unit said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the woman shown in this footage to get in contact.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the Broadway, Bexleyheath on the night of the 16 December and witnessed this incident to get in touch.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7508/16Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

