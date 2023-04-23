Police investigating an assault on a tram conductor have released images of someone they’d like to speak to.

The conductor was checking for tickets on the tram when a man was found to be riding without having paid and was asked to get off.

After initially agreeing to leave the tram at the Noel Street stop in Hyson Green, the man then turned around and punched the staff member.

The tram conductor suffered swelling to his face and a concussion as a result of the assault, which happened at around 10.30am on 17 April 2023.

An investigation has since been launched to track down the attacker by police, who have now released images of a person interest as part of this.

PC Aaron Mulcahy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is extremely important that anyone who recognises the man in these photos gets in touch with us straight away.

“Violent behaviour of this nature has absolutely no place on public transport, or indeed anywhere within our communities, and simply won’t be tolerated.

“Anyone who has any information about this incident should report it to the police by calling 101, quoting incident 227 of 17 April 2023.”

A spokesperson for Nottingham Express Transit (NET), added: “We will not tolerate violence of any kind on our trams and, while such incidents are rare, we will always work closely with the police to identify anyone who can assist with their inquiries.

“This includes sharing footage from our high definition CCTV cameras that cover the entire network, as we strive to ensure trams remain one of the safest forms of public transport.”