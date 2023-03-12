Police investigating an assault which left the victim with a broken jaw have released images of two men they would like to speak to

The attack took place in Victoria Street, Nottingham, while the victim was on a night out.

He required surgery after being taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with a broken jaw.

PC Mark Shirra, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat all reports of violence seriously and we are working hard to identify those involved in this incident.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who knows the individuals pictured as we believe they may have vital information about what happened which could assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 43 of 30 October 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.