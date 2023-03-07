Police investigating an assault which left the victim with serious eye injuries urgently want to speak to this man

The attack took place in Victoria Square, Worksop, at around 3.30am on 12 February.

A passer-by took the victim to the hospital where he was treated quickly but has sadly been left with serious and lasting injuries to his eyes.

A team of officers have been trawling through CCTV footage, analysing forensic evidence and carrying out house-to-house inquiries as an investigation into exactly what happened continues.

Detectives have also now reissued an appeal to trace 43-year-old Craig Rose, pictured.

They have warned members of the public not to approach Rose, who is also wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to another offence.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working around the clock to investigate this extremely serious assault which has left the victim with potentially life-altering injuries.

“I would urge people to call police immediately if they see Craig Rose.

“We are keen to track him down as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 107 of 12 February 2023, or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”