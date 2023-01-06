Police investigating an incident where a man smashed a car windscreen at Carlisle station are releasing this CCTV image in connection

At 1.20am on Monday 14 November 2022 a man jumped on the roof of a car in the car park and stamped on the windscreen, causing it to smash. This caused around £2000 in damage to the vehicle.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200117157.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.