Police investigating an unprovoked assault in Nottingham city centre have released an image of a suspect

A 20-year-old man was left with serious facial injuries after being attacked in Pelham Street during a night out.

The victim had just left a bar in nearby Thurland Street at around 2.45am on Saturday 25 February when he was approached from behind.

After turning around, he was then punched to the ground without warning by a man pulling a suitcase and holding a hockey stick

The victim suffered a fractured skull and other injuries as a result of the assault.

Police investigating the assault have now released a picture of someone they’d like to speak to in connection with this incident.

PC Sasha Bellaby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There is simply no excuse for anyone to behave in such an aggressive manner.

“This incident quite understandably left the victim feeling very shaken up, while he required hospital treatment for serious facial injuries.

“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the man in this picture gets in contact with us.

“Anyone who has any information should call the police on 101, quoting incident 94 of 25 February 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”