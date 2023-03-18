Police investigating Claudia Lawrence’s disappearance and suspected murder say they are “committed” to finding answers for her family 14 years after she went missing.

The 35-year-old chef has been missing since March 2009, when she failed to show up for work at the University of York.

At this “very difficult and poignant time of year,” North Yorkshire police said their thoughts “remain” with Claudia’s loved ones.

Claudia’s disappearance prompted the largest and most complex missing person investigation in North Yorkshire Police’s history.



The investigation was scaled back after two separate inquiries and a review involving hundreds of officers.

Twelve people have been arrested in the years since Claudia’s disappearance, but no one has ever been charged.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “While the investigation is still ongoing, North Yorkshire Police is committed to providing the answers that Claudia’s family requires.

We are once again reaching out to the public for help in our ongoing efforts to find those answers.”

All new information given to the police that is deemed “credible and capable of development” will be acted upon, according to the force.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police via their website or by dialling 101, selecting option 1, and passing details to the Force Control Room.