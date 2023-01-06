Friday, January 6, 2023
Police investigating pair of burglaries in Crawley

Police in Crawley are investigating a pair of burglaries in Goldfinch Close on Friday (30 December).

Residents at two adjacent properties reported a man entering their back gardens at around 3am and breaking into their sheds.

A number of items were stolen.

Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed anything suspicious around that time or particularly anybody who may have doorbell footage/CCTV that could help.

Any other residents who have experienced similar incidents are also urged to report to the police.

Please contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 262 of 30/12.

