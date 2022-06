It happened between 4 and 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 1st, on Babbacombe Road in Torquay.

After a night out in Torquay, an unknown male approached a couple and allegedly punched the victim, breaking his cheek.

Police are looking for the male in the picture because they believe he can help them with their investigation.

Call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk with any information, quoting crime reference CR/036897/22.