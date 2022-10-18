The incidents happened in the area of Musgrave Row, Exeter, and the car park behind Topsham Fire Station between 2am and 5am.

DI Tanya Youngs said: “The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time while enquiries are continuing.

“We are currently appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone with information which may assist police to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Mercedes E-class car in the area at the time.”

Three men, one aged 26 from Exeter, one aged 22 from Topsham, and one aged 32 from Torquay, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. Two are due to return on Thursday 10 November and one of Friday 11 November.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number CR/095894/22.

