Police investigating the fatal road traffic collision on April 11 near Dilton Marsh are appealing for the owners of two specific vehicles to come forward and make contact with the investigation team

Enquiries have identified a small white van and a light blue Honda HR-V or similar medium sized SUV that were on the A3098 near Chalcot Park Farm at around 4.30pm, when the head on collision between a BMW and a Ford Mondeo took place.  

A man in his 60s sadly died at the scene, while two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

We believe the drivers of the van and the SUV may have vital information regarding the collision which will help us with our enquiries.

They are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team by calling direct on 01225 694597 where they can leave a recorded message.

Alternatively, they can contact the investigating officer direct on rich.hatch@wiltshire.police.uk.

