Police investigating the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in Armley has been named as Jamie Meah

Police Investigating The Murder Of A Who Was Stabbed In Armley Can Now Release His Name

18-year-old Jamie Meah died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday March 31.

Jamie was with a 16-year-old male who also suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the incident and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have phone or dashcam footage of what took place.

Officers were called at 17.29 BST on 31 March by the ambulance service to reports two males had been seriously injured in an attack.

The victims had been in a taxi when they were stopped by suspects in another vehicle.

They were then attacked on the street by the suspects who were carrying bladed weapons.

Detectives have carried out a number of operations in Leeds over the weekend as part of enquiries and arrested a 30 year man on suspicion of murder.

He was later released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “A number of wide-ranging enquiries remain ongoing into this very serious offence by detectives and I want to thank residents who have come forwards with information so far.

“I can promise that all necessary resources are being employed to investigate the murder of Jamie and the attack on a 16-year-old.

“I would like to renew our appeal for anyone who has information about the attack or footage which could assist our investigation to contact us.

“If you saw the attack on the victims, have footage of it or of suspects arriving at or leaving the scene then please get in touch with detectives here at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

Information can be given to HMET via 101 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1331 of 31 March.

Information can also always be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

