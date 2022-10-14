ADVERTISEMENT

Thames Valley Police said they were discovered at a house on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton Keynes.

After her rucksack and personal items were discovered on the property, police launched a murder investigation.

The adolescent was last seen on city CCTV on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Formal identification has not occurred, but Ms Croucher’s family has been kept informed, according to the police.

According to police, officers had been at the property since 18:30 BST on Monday after receiving information from a member of the public.

The police department stated that the phone tip on Monday was the first time it had been alerted to this address.

“Over the last three and a half years, we have made numerous appeals for information, and we are grateful to those who have been able to assist,” Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter said.

However, I am now making a renewed and specific appeal to anyone who believes they may have been in the vicinity of Loxbeare Drive on or around 15 February 2019 and has any information that may be relevant to please contact me.

“I appreciate the passage of time, but we remain hopeful that someone may have vital information, especially given today’s significant development.”

He specifically requested that anyone with CCTV footage from the time of Ms Croucher’s disappearance come forward.

“Please contact us regardless of how insignificant you believe any information you may have is.” “Your information could be extremely useful in this investigation,” he said.

He added that the force was committed to conducting “thorough and respectful” investigations, and that they could be on the scene “for some time.”

“Our thoughts are with Leah’s family and friends at this naturally difficult time for them,” he said.