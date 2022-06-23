Stuart Brown, 36, of Dawson Walk, Preston, has been charged with murder, and Kerry-Ann Metcalfe, 38, of the same street, has been charged with assisting an offender. Both are scheduled to appear in Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Thursday)

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender yesterday evening (Tuesday) has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Detectives arrested a second person on suspicion of murder this evening (Wednesday). The 33-year-old Preston man is currently in custody.

The Ambulance Service called us around 3 a.m. on Friday (June 17) after 42-year-old Lee Dawson was discovered with stab wounds on Jutland Street.

Mr Dawson (pictured), originally from Preston but now residing in Sunderland, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died, prompting a murder investigation.

Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds, according to a Home Office post-mortem examination.

Earlier this week, two men were charged with Mr Dawson’s murder.

Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston, appeared in Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with murder and possessing a bladed article. They are scheduled to appear in Preston Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Five other men, aged 18 to 31, arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend have been released on bail pending further investigation.

“While we have charged a total of four people in connection with Mr Dawson’s death, our investigation is ongoing, and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information,” said Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101 and reference log 0149 of June 17.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.