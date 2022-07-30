A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is now being held by police.

Officers apprehended the man today around 2.45pm in the Boston Central Park area (30 July).

The arrest was made as a result of intelligence and information provided by several members of the public. As we continue our investigation, we’d like to thank everyone for their help.

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects in this case.

While our investigation is ongoing, there will be a significant police presence in town.

Officers continue to encourage anyone with information to contact them. You can do this through the Major Incident Portal.