Police investigating the theft of a large number of cosmetic products have released images of three men they would like to speak to

Skincare products worth more than £3,500 were taken from Boots, in St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 22 March.

Officers would like to trace the three men pictured in these CCTV images.

PC Rebecca Rich-Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a well-planned and professional theft that is similar in nature to other crimes reported nationwide, with multiple offenders appearing to coordinate their actions via earpieces.

“Crimes of this nature have a significant impact on retailers and also drive-up costs for the rest of us.

“We are determined to catch up with the people responsible and would like to hear from anyone who recognises any of the men pictured in these images.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 747 of 22 March.