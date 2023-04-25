Police investigating the theft of a luxury watch and cash have released this image of a man they would like to speak to

Officers were called to Eltham Road, West Bridgford, at around 10.35am on 23 November last year.

A silver and orange Omega watch in a brown leather case and more than 350 US dollars had been taken from a bedroom drawer.

Officers have been investigating the incident and have now released this image of a man who could hold important information.

Police Constable Stefan Vandaele, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are determined to return this watch to its rightful owner and recover the cash.

“I’d ask that anyone who recognises the man in the picture gets in touch with us, as we believe he could help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 222 of 23 November 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.