Police investigating the theft of alcohol from a shop have released images of two people of interest

Officers were called to Waitrose in Ossington Way, Newark, following reports of shoplifting in the store.

Multiple bottles of alcohol were reportedly stashed inside backpacks by two suspects who then left the shop without paying.

The theft took place at around 1.40pm on 6 February 2023.

Police have now launched an appeal to track down two men they believe could assist them with their investigation.

PC Emma Weatherhill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shop thefts of this nature are completely unacceptable and seriously undermine the good will amongst the community.

“There’s an untold agreement that shoppers have to pay for items they want – they can’t steal them.

“Thefts of this nature are a blight on society and will always be investigated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We believe the two people pictured could have important information that could assist our inquiries, so we’d ask anyone who recognised to contact us.

“Information can be reported to the police by calling 101, quoting incident 23000079126, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”