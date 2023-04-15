Police investigating the theft of hundreds of pounds worth of clothing would like to speak to the people pictured in these images

The items were stolen from TK Maxx in Mansfield’s St Peter’s retail park on at around midday on Thursday 9 March.

Officers believe the people pictured in these images may be able to help with their investigation.

PC Amy Pustlenik, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This kind of theft is damaging for businesses and can also be very distressing for members of staff.

“We are working hard to drive down shop thefts across the local area and would like the public’s help in tracing the two people pictured here.

“This was a brazen theft and we are determine to catch up to the people responsible.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 250 of 11 March. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.