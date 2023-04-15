Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police investigating the theft of hundreds of pounds worth of clothing would like to speak to the people pictured in these images

Police investigating the theft of hundreds of pounds worth of clothing would like to speak to the people pictured in these images

by uknip247
Police Investigating The Theft Of Hundreds Of Pounds Worth Of Clothing Would Like To Speak To The People Pictured In These Images

The items were stolen from TK Maxx in Mansfield’s St Peter’s retail park on at around midday on Thursday 9 March.

Officers believe the people pictured in these images may be able to help with their investigation.

PC Amy Pustlenik, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This kind of theft is damaging for businesses and can also be very distressing for members of staff.

“We are working hard to drive down shop thefts across the local area and would like the public’s help in tracing the two people pictured here.

“This was a brazen theft and we are determine to catch up to the people responsible.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 250 of 11 March. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Specialist Counter Terrorism Police are now probing an explosion at a house in Sharnbrook

An investigation is ongoing following a fatal stabbing in Lambeth

Animal rights activists who delayed the start of the Grand National earlier today have now glued themselves to the M57 motorway in protest of...

A major road in Brixton has been closed this evening due to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian

All new smart motorways scrapped

A burglar who broke into a vehicle hire business was caught by police before he could escape in a stolen car

New BBC show Bring The Drama to find UK’s next acting superstar

Police want to speak to this man in connection with their enquiries after a robbery

Three people have now been arrested for potential co-ordinated disruption activities at this year’s Grand National at Aintree, with Merseyside Police had planned for...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Arsenal fans for their respectful behaviour during a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Hillsborough...

The A1 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between J38 (near Hampole) and J39 (Barnsdale Bar) due to a collision involving a lorry

An Australian IT specialist named Alexander Csergo has been charged with supplying sensitive information to foreign intelligence agents after being approached two years ago...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.