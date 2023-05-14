Police issue an update: Investigation Underway as Police Treat Death as Unexpected in Sidcup

Police have provided an update on the tragic death of a woman at an address on East Rochester Way in Sidcup. Police have stated that no one else is currently being sought in connection with the incident.

On Saturday, May 13, at approximately 3:46 p.m., the police received a call regarding concerns for the welfare of a woman at the residence. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, providing immediate first aid assistance.

Despite the efforts of the emergency responders, the woman, who was in her mid-20s, tragically passed away at the location. The police have notified her next of kin, and her death is being treated as unexpected by Police.

In their official statement, the Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the details, stating, “Police were called at 15:46hrs on Saturday, 13 May following concerns for the welfare of an occupant at an address on East Rochester Way in Sidcup. Emergency services attended and provided first aid. Despite their efforts, the woman, aged in her mid-20s, died at the scene. The woman’s next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as unexpected. At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the death.”

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s untimely death is ongoing. Officers will work diligently to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident.

The news of the woman’s death has undoubtedly shocked the local community, leaving friends, family, and neighbours in mourning. Support services and resources may be made available to those affected by the tragedy to provide assistance and comfort during this difficult time.