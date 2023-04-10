Police issue appeal warning public not to approach this man but to call 999

Monday, April 10, 2023
by uknip247
Police are appealing for information to locate a man sought in connection with an assault on a woman.

Officers wish to trace James Moles, 35, after an attack on a woman in west London on 31 March. The woman who was attacked is being supported by officers. She did not require hospital treatment.

Moles is associated with Hounslow, Brentford, Chiswick, Southall, Hammersmith and Fulham. He also has links to Dagenham and Brighton.

Moles has a number of tattoos which include “nan” on his chest, a sleeve on his right arm with a dragon and a red rose on his left forearm.

Anyone who knows of Moles’s whereabouts, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call 999 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 1614/10APR23

The public are advised not to approach Moles but to call police straight away with immediate sightings or information. Alternatively, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

