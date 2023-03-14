Police issue CCTV image following a burglary

Police are releasing a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary on Colville Street in Middlesbrough.

The incident occurred on Wednesday 15th February at 3:30pm when a woman entered a property and stole a number of bank cards. The woman then went to Budgens Shop on Crescent Road in Middlesbrough and attempted to use a stolen bank card.

Anyone with information regarding the woman shown in the CCTV image is asked to contact DC Adams on 101 quoting 029836.

Crimestoppers anonymously can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.