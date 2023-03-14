Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Police issue CCTV image following a burglary

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Police are releasing a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary on Colville Street in Middlesbrough.

The incident occurred on Wednesday 15th February at 3:30pm when a woman entered a property and stole a number of bank cards. The woman then went to Budgens Shop on Crescent Road in Middlesbrough and attempted to use a stolen bank card.

Anyone with information regarding the woman shown in the CCTV image is asked to contact DC Adams on 101 quoting 029836.

Crimestoppers anonymously can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

South Korean startup Prinker Korea has accused LG...

Over 100 firefighters and Twenty appliances were called...

A Southampton man has been jailed for shooting...

A murder investigation has been launched: Offenders arrested...

A mother and her son have been identified...

Officers searching for missing Rotherham man Abdul were...

5 Things Your Small Company Can Learn From...

Thames Valley Police have closed the A34 in...

Police searching for a missing man from Walthamstow...

Met responds to national report on violence against...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More