Rachel Clare Atkinson, aged 54, of Fetter Lane, was last seen at her home address last Thursday, 19 May 2022.

She was reported missing at lunchtime on Tuesday 24 May this week and police enquiries have raised fears for her welfare.

She is described as white, aged 54, fairly short, stocky build, with long mousy brown greying hair with a fringe. She usually wears loose-fitting clothes.

We believe Rachel could be vulnerable as she left home without her medication, mobile phone and bank card.

Family and friends have also confirmed it is out of character for her to go missing.

As part of our ongoing enquiries to locate her, we’re carrying out house and neighbourhood searches, trawling CCTV, checking with hospitals and with trains, buses and taxi companies for any signs of Rachel.

It’s understood that she usually travels by train. British Transport Police is providing support.

To assist the missing person investigation, we’re also appealing to the public for any possible sightings during the past seven days or any information that could help us to find Rachel.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12220089091.