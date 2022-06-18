A woman’s body has been discovered in one of the city’s parks in Brighton

Last night, a woman was discovered unconscious in Queen’s Park in West Drive, Brighton, and emergency services were called.

At around 10 p.m., she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

While the investigation is ongoing, police have cordoned off Queen’s Park.

Photos taken at the scene show crime officers (SOCO) investigating near the park’s clock tower.

Sussex police is also seeking information about the incident.

“Emergency services were called after an unconscious woman was discovered in Queen’s Park, West Drive, Brighton, at 9.49pm on Friday, June 17,” a spokesman said.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it online or by calling 101 and referencing Operation Ranworth.”